BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 125 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) has been given a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 139.41 ($1.82) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 97.24 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.91. The stock has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 78,874 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25), for a total value of £135,663.28 ($177,244.94).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

