BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $128.69 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $128.69 million and $14.08 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,582.28 or 0.99885891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.93 or 0.05993150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023899 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

