Brokerages Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $9.61

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE NEXA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

