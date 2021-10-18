Brokerages Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $9.61

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.61.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
NYSE NEXA opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
