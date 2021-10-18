Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $70.00

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,843,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,485,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,520,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,208. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

