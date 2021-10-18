Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Target Price at $27.94

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,694. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

