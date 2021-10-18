Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $29.40

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

BE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 2,609,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,815. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.