Brokerages Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target at $17.40

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,073 shares of company stock valued at $138,557 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,105. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

