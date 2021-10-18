Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.92 Million

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce sales of $35.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.46 million and the lowest is $35.37 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $145.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $146.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $158.85 million, with estimates ranging from $157.80 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.69. 80,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $832.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

