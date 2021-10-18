Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $72.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.71 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $287.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.28 million to $288.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $269.47 million, with estimates ranging from $246.12 million to $344.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,623. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after buying an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,310 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.