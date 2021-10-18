Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.11 Million

Brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to announce $32.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.04 million. GAN posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $131.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $134.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $158.76 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. 1,354,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,142. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $639.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 12.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 14.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

