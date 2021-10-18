Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,812,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

