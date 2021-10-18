Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,812,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DISH stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
