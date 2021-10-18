Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.74). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $3,727,753. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.18.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.