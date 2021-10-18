Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.05. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,248,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. 99,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.