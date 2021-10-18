Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.39. Illumina posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.53. The company had a trading volume of 530,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,698. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

