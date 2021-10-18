Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $398.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.51 million and the highest is $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $316.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 34.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

