Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $22.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $29.22 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $22.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $100.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,357. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

