Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 225,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,004. The company has a market cap of $335.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

