Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($1.48). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($26.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($5.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently commented on ATXS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 168,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,516. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,550,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,731,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

