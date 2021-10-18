Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

BHF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 376,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,851. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

