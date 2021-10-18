Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after buying an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,349,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $116.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

