Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$14.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$15.15.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

