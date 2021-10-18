Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The company has a market capitalization of $471.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $62,248,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

