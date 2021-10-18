Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $99,461.92 and approximately $109.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,148,675 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

