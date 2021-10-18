Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $72.11 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

