Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.94. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 386 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $535.92 million, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Featured Article: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.