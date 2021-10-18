Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $24.64

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.94. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 386 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $535.92 million, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after acquiring an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.