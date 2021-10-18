BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BLCT opened at $2.90 on Monday. BlueCity has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueCity by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 116,762 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 514.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

