BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 383,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.92%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

