Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 436,257 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $418,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

