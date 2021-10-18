Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87.01 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $69.08 or 0.00112116 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $87.01 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00222026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00127641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002584 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

