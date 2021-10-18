Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $76,914.80 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 53.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00027842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.