Bezant Trading Up 62.2% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $167.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00198938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

