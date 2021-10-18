Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Short Interest Down 37.3% in September

Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ BLNGU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,217. Belong Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

