BeatzCoin Market Cap Tops $1.66 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $82.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.