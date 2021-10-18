BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.93 Million

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $264.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.90 million and the lowest is $260.90 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $265.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 4,448,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 1,609,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,390,000 after buying an additional 297,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,625,000 after buying an additional 352,451 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $50,052,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,026,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

