Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $5,716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

