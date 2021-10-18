Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

