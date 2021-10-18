Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.00. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

