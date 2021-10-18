Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $103.65. 213,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

