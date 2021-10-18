AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $14.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $16.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.93 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,685,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $22.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,758.49. 237,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,787. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,767.88. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,623.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,537.84.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

