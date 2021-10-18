Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 123,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,731. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

