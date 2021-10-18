Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.91% of Atlassian worth $308,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,326. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $420.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.27 and its 200-day moving average is $292.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

