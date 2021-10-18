Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading 6% Higher

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.01 and last traded at $100.00. 3,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 380,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.04.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arch Resources by 80,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

