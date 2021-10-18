ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ARX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$11.65. 1,890,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$12.67.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

