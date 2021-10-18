Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV opened at $168.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.93. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

