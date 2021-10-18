Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after buying an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $168.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.93. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.