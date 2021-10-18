Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,182,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

