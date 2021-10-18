APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 30,803 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,299 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 30,803 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Xilinx by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Truist raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $167.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.23 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.51.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

