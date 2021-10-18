APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

