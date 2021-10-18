APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.14 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after buying an additional 1,430,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.35 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

