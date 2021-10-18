APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

